PM Orban denies President Iohannis wearing earpiece at news conference

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that there was fake news about a picture of President Klaus Iohannis wearing an earpiece at a news conference."There was no such thing as an earpiece," Orban said on a Digi24 televised show.
He added that the approach is characteristic of the communication style of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).
"I'm sorry miserable things continue. I saw that photo of the president wearing an earpiece in front of the journalists. He spoke to the journalists afterwards. Anyone could see that there was no such thing as an earpiece. But that is fake news. That is how PSD communicates (...). The way the president conducts his campaign is openly, close to people, ready to answer any question he is asked. I am convinced the Romanians will appreciate that," said Orban.
Asked what the campaign strategy would be in case such information emerged, Orban said dismantling all "lies."
"Telling the truth and dismantling all the lies and all the ridiculous things that the PSD releases," said the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL).
About the debate announced by President Klaus Iohannis, Orban said it could be followed by any citizen.
"I do not think that a debate involving many journalists, political analysts, in which, of course, they will be invited to ask any questions, a debate in which the access of any citizen through the media is open is a debate between us. That is also a big lie. Such debate can be followed by any citizen, whether on a television or online, or the news bulletins (...)," said Orban.
Iohannis said that next Tuesday he will participate in a debate where invited to attend will be political scientists, opinion-makers and journalists.
"I fully understand the need, the desire to have a real, settled debate with the candidates of the second round. However, as I do not accept this debate with Mrs Dancila of the PSD, I will hold, together with my team, a debate next week on Tuesday evening, where invited to discuss, together with me, the term of office I concluded, plans for a new term that I hope to secure, political scientists, opinion-makers, journalists. It will be an open, measured discussion, that will surely please the Romanians," Iohannis said on Wednesday at a news conference at the PNL headquarters.