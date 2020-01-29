PM Orban, indifferent to PSD motion, predicts its failure

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that he is "indifferently" waiting for the censure motion that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is about to table, adding that he does not believe the approach stands any chance of success.

"I could say that I look forward to it [the motion censure] indifferently. When we have decided to assume responsibility for electing the mayors in two rounds, I was perfectly aware that the PSD will file a motion of censure. As far as we are concerned, we come up head high, we have put our mandate on the line and I think it shows something about the National Liberal Party (PNL) government coming up with a solution that is waited for by over 82% of the Romanian citizens, namely the democratic election of the mayors under a two-round election system," said Orban at Parliament House when asked about the PSD censure motion.He added that in his reckoning he does not expect the motion to prevail. "I do not believe, honestly, after the evaluation I did today, that the censure motion stands a good chance of prevailing," Orban added.The motion of censure against the Orban Government is expected to be tabled on Thursday morning, according to Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, acting national leader of PSD.