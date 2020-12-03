PM Orban: Monza Metropolitan Hospital enters anti-COVID fight

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that, starting with Thursday, the Monza Metropolitan Hospital will enter the anti-COVID fight, with 30 beds for ICU and another 30 for cases of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 and medium severity symptoms, according to AGERPRES.

"We are at the Metropolitan Hospital, which, throughout today, will start to receive COVID patients with 30 beds for ICU and another 30 for medium severity cases, of the 30 beds, 20 being connected to an oxygen source. We thank those in the hospital's leadership to come join us in the anti-COVID fight. We made a visit in the hospital, the treatment conditions are very good, the hospital is built so that it offers treatment and - let's say - accommodation conditions that are very good. And I thank the people of the Metropolitan Hospital, director Carmen Orban, for the fact that they joined us in the anti-COVID fight," said Ludovic Orban, on the occasion of a working visit that he conducted to the Monza Metropolitan Hospital in Bucharest's District 4.

Asked how many ICU beds are in Bucharest, but also around the country, he answered that the number "continues to increase."

"We are still searching for solutions to increase the treatment capacity," Orban added.

The Prime Minister was joined at the Metropolitan Hospital by Health Minister Nelu Tataru and Secretary of State with the Ministry of the Interior Raed Arafat.