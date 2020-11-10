PM Orban on EU multiannual budget: Extraordinary news for Romania, it will benefit from 46.4 billion euros

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban welcomed on Tuesday the agreement among the European Parliament, the Presidency of the Council and the European Commission on the EU's multiannual budget, stressing that it is "extraordinary news" for Romania, which will benefit from EUR 46.4 billion in the coming years.

"I welcome the agreement on the multiannual budget of the European Union reached among the European Parliament, the Presidency of the Council and the European Commission! This is great news for Romania, which will benefit from EUR 46.4 billion in the coming years. This is the result of teamwork for the benefit of Romanians, along with President Klaus Iohannis. These funds are added to the EUR 33.5 billion in the Recovery Plan, reaching a total of almost EUR 80 billion. It is money that will be used wisely for the development of Romania, to bring welfare to every Romanian, through European projects," Ludovic Orban posted on the Government's Facebook page.