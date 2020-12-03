PM Orban: Over 5 billion euro between 2021-2027, European financing for water and sewerage infrastructure

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that the value of financing from European funds for water and sewerage infrastructure for the 2021-2027 period will be over 5 billion euro, emphasizing that for the Government increasing the quality of life for citizens represents a fundamental objective, according to AGERPRES.

"The increasing of the quality of life for Romanian citizens represents a fundamental objective for the Government I lead. The use of European funds to extend the water and sewerage networks represents an opportunity for us to ensure standards of life in all of Romania's localities at the level of the European Union. (...)," said Ludovic Orban, on Thursday, during his attendance at the signing of two financing contracts to extend the water and sewerage networks of Bacau and Braila.

The head of the Executive also mentioned the level of financing investments in the water and sewerage infrastructure in the 2021-2027 period.

"In what regards the financing of investments in water and sewerage infrastructure, during the 2021-2027 multiannual financial exercise, from Cohesion we allotted a sum of 3.4 billion euro. Furthermore, we envisaged the financing of projects of this type of infrastructure for water and sewerage also from the National Plan for Resilience and Recovery with a total sum of 1.5 billion euro. Furthermore, for the first time we thought out a program for those localities where it's not efficient to build sewerage networks, we thought out a plan by which we allotted the sum of 500 million euro, in order to build septic tanks in villages where the building of sewerage networks would be inefficient," said Orban.