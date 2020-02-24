 
     
PM Orban: Until publication in the Official Journal, CCR decision does not generate effects

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Ludovic Orban

Interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decision according to which there is a legal conflict between the President and Parliament regarding his designation for the PM office will not generate effects until it is published in the Official Journal.

"I will comment on this after the ongoing procedure is done. Until its publication in the Official Journal, this decision does not generate effects. We will take decisions when we'll see all the details related to this decision of the Court," said Orban at the Palace of Parliament.

The Constitutional Court of Romania established that there is a legal conflict between the President and Parliament regarding the designation of National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban as PM, CCR officials told AGERPRES.

