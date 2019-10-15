 
     
PMP's Tomac: Discussions about future Cabinet to be carried out with designated PM

Agerpres
Eugen Tomac

PMP (People's Movement Party) leader Eugen Tomac at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday presented to President Klaus Iohannis the priorities his party needs to see that are taken into consideration, before deciding to support the future government, among which election of mayors in two rounds, the cut in the number of MPs down to 300 and the setting up of a ministry for the relation with the Republic of Moldova. 

"We have reiterated, on this occasion, the priorities that we need to see are taken into consideration, before deciding to support the new government, namely: election of mayors in two rounds, cutting down the number of MPs to 300 and setting up a ministry for the relation with the Republic of Moldova. Discussions about the future cabinet of ministers will be carried out with the designated Prime Minister," Eugen Tomac wrote on his Facebook page on Monday evening. 

He specified President Iohannis informed the Prime Minister would be designated on Tuesday. 

"Romania needs an active government as soon as possible! Otherwise, the political crisis will continue to affect the state institutions, including after the presidential elections," wrote Tomac.

