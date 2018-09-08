PNL Chairman: 2019 European Parliament elections - the most important since Romania joined the EU

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban considers that the 2019 elections for the European Parliament are the most important such ballot since Romania joined the EU, emphasizing that PNL must win because this will define the extent to which the electorate will turn towards other political forces, thinning the base of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"The first in the calendar are the elections for the European Parliament. This is the most important vote for the European Parliament ever since Romania joined the EU. (...) It will provide an instant accurate picture of the population's options. It will gauge the extent to which people have had enough of PSD and are turning their attention to other political choices. It is essential that PNL mobilizes for the EU Parliament election. I fully trust our capacity to defeat PSD. There is no argument to convince me that PNL cannot win. (...) The EP elections are important because they come ahead of the presidential election. I am convinced that President Iohannis will win a new term in office and we must be at his side to show that our force complements his force and the confidence he enjoys, and that we are able to convince the Romanians that re-electing President Iohannis in office is the guarantee that Romania is on the right track. (...) We are the only voice that is respected, listened to and has the capacity to observe the decisions taken within the European institutions in Romania's favor," Orban said at the Summer School of the Liberal Women's Organization devoted to the theme "Force in Unity: Teamwork and the Power of Communication", held in the Eforie Nord sea resort.Orban called on Liberal women to get involved in the elections with all their "confidence and energy," although he said he cannot promise them a certain share on the electoral lists."What is important is a meritocratic system that acknowledges participation in the party's life and activities. Gain the trust of the citizens, side with your party colleagues in all the electoral battles and you will naturally win the positions you aspire to," added Orban.