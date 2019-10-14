PNL's Orban: We respect law, European Commissioner proposal will be heard in Parliament

The candidate proposed for the European Commissioner position from Romania will be heard first in the specialty committees of the Parliament, said, on Monday, the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, emphasizing that the Liberals respect the law and have many possible proposals for this position.

"Right now we are not in the situation of formulating such a proposal, but what I can guarantee is that the PNL has not one, not two, not three, it has many possible proposals for European Commissioner which would make Romania proud, who would be proof of integrity and professionalism and would clear the European Parliament without issue. When we are in the situation of proposing a European Commissioner, we will present the candidate we propose," said Orban after the meeting of the PNL leadership.He said that the proposed person will be heard first in the Parliament of Romania."We certainly respect the law, this is about legal provisions which very clearly state that in case a Commissioner is proposed a hearing in the specialty committees of the Parliament is necessary. This is about the law. Viorica Dancila did not respect the law. The PSD [Social Democratic Party] precedent, at the time, in 2014, first sent the two proposals, but after one of the proposals was selected, that proposal went to the specialty committees of the Parliament," Ludovic Orban added.