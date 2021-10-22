PNL to come up with gov't list Monday evening or Tuesday, also negotiate with USR

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu said on Friday, after a meeting with Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) national leader Kelemen Hunor that discussions on a governing agenda started, and on Monday a list of the government members will be completed, and a vote on it may follow on Thursday, agerpres reports.

Citu said that the prime minister-designate is responsible for negotiating to mount a parliamentary majority in order for the government to clear Parliament, mentioning that he does not have a pact with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and that he will discuss parliamentary support with the Save Romanian Union (USR).

"We have started talks on a government agenda; we have not discussed or negotiated new ministries. Today it was just a discussion about the government agenda. (...) I think the schedule goes like this: tomorrow the government agenda, after that we talk about portfolios, and that will be simple because we have six portfolios there, all important; after that, on Monday evening or Tuesday, we come up before Parliament: realistically speaking, I think that on Wednesday there will be committee hearings and a vote on Thursday. Let everyone be realistic and understand that," said Citu.Asked if PNL is willing to give up important ministries, Citu said: "We have six ministries there, we will see. Let's get there; first we do the government agenda tomorrow; rest assured that there will be a government agenda that meets the needs and emergencies facing Romania today: healthcare, and energy. We have a discussion on portfolios and names in the coming days, and you will see them, it is not that much until Monday."The PNL leader said, when asked if he will negotiate with PSD, that "negotiations and the majority is the responsibility of the prime minister, who will negotiate with lawmakers to mount a majority for the vote.""For support in Parliament, I think we will also discuss with USR," added Citu.He said that PNL does not make any pact with PSD."No pact is made [with PSD]. We will go before the Romanian Parliament. There is no pact with PSD, we will go to Parliament and USR has a chance to vote on this government. To be very clear: we are here today because USR voted a PSD motion," added Citu.Citu and Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting with UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor on Friday, at the PNL headquarters, to discuss putting together a government.