PNL's Citu: I will make sure PNL will be in power for at least eight years

Prime Minister Florin Citu, a current deputy chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), says PNL needs a leadership that would come up with new ideas, saying he will make sure PNL will be in power for at least eight years.

"PNL needs a new lease of life; it needs a leadership that comes with elements of novelty, while at the same time carrying on liberal traditions and principles. I don't think that I need to talk about myself now, about what I will do. The stock taken on my term of office as finance minister and now as prime minister is more than what I could tell you. Promises, you hear them every day from all politicians, I have accustomed you to fewer words and more deeds. Dear liberal colleagues, my message to you is clear and simple: I will make sure that PNL will be in power for at least eight years. We will transform Romania into a liberal country that all Romanians will enjoy," Citu told a news conference on Sunday where he announced his candidacy for the PNL presidency.

Citu explained what a liberal Romania means to him. "Two things are important to me: private property is sacred, and the entrepreneur is a hero in a liberal Romania," the prime minister added.

He announced that he will soon present his motion and the team with which he set out on this path, some members of which was in attendance at the news conference.

"I can tell you that I will win. There is no other option and I invite you, liberal colleagues, to be part of the winning team. Together we will win all four rounds of elections in 2024; together we will make Romania liberal! Go the National Liberal Party!" said Citu.