PNL's Ciuca says government programme includes policies of PNL and PSD

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman and President of the Senate Nicolae Ciuca stated on Wednesday that in the government programme, there are included policies of the PNL and the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the programme having been drafted together by the specialized structures of the two parties, underscoring that the future Finance minister, Marcel Bolos, will take the necessary measures in order to increase collection, continue the absorption of European funds, as well as investments.

"In the drafting of this programme there are the policies of the PNL and the PSD's policies. The programme has been drafted together by the specialized structures of each party, with the contribution and based on the experience of government activity. At the moment, I have also discussed with Marcel Ciolacu, with Finance minister Caciu, with probably the future Finance minister, Marcel Bolos, what will be the necessary measures to increase collection," the former prime minister stated.

It is essential to continue to absorb European funds and to continue to invest in order to finance these measures.

"It is absolutely mandatory. That is why, through the measures taken in 2022, in order to have the highest possible absorption, they must be continued this year and intensified as much as possible. We have seen how much European funds have helped us. They have helped us in agriculture, we got through last year, which was not necessarily a good agricultural year because of the drought and we know what the effects were on the harvest. However, we have been able to prepare the autumn campaign and enter the spring campaign this year based on the funds made available by the EU. The development of the energy component has been done based on EU funds," Ciuca mentioned. AGERPRES