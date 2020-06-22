PNL's Orban: Renate Weber hasn't been Ombudsman for a long time

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, stated on Monday that through the demarches in the recent period, Renate Weber ceased to be Ombudsman (e.n. - in Romanian, the office of the Ombudsman's title literal translation would be Attorney of the People).

"We believe that the institution of the Ombudsman must be an institution that would defend the fundamental rights and liberties of the Romanian citizens, that would be on the side of Romanians who respect the law, not on the side of Romanians that knowingly infringe on the law, not be the representative in actions that the PSD [Social Democratic Party, opposition, ed. n.] and PSD acolytes are conducting, and from our point of view it has gone too far. To deem doctors, medical staff, all the employees of hospitals as administrators of detention camps is totally unacceptable, things are going beyond any imagination. Furthermore, attacking at the CCR (Constitutional Court of Romania, ed. n.) regulations through which fines were issued to those who did not respect the law showed that the Ombudsman has placed itself on the side of the 1 pct of the population who did not respect the law and who were fined for not respecting the law. All the demarches made in the last period by the Ombudsman show me that Renate Weber has not been the Attorney of the People for a long time, but remained as Ciorbea [e.n. - preceding holder of the office of Ombudsman] was before - the attorney of the PSD. (...) The last attack was the attack against the law regarding the taxation of special pensions," said Orban after the PNL's Executive Bureau meeting, that took place at the headquarters of the party.

He showed that the Liberals will attempt to gain the necessary support to revoke Renate Weber as Ombudsman.

"We will try. (...) Then we will see if the PSD truly supports the additional taxation of special pensions. If they support the revoking of the Ombudsman, it means they truly support it. If not, they don't," Orban also said.