PNL's Orban: There is a series of elements that give a certain truthfulness to Government document

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban declared on Tuesday that there is a series of elements which give a certain truthfulness to the document from the Government regarding the team's campaign strategy which supports Florin Citu at the helm of the party and highlighted that the one who drew up the document has no place in Victoria Palace.

"That is the Prime Minister's problems. From my point of view, I have given an answer: If the document is real, it is serious and the one who drew it up needs to leave. (...) I glanced at it, I did not read the document thoroughly, but I looked over and there is a series of elements that give certain truthfulness to the document. That is why I said that, if the document is real, the one who drew it up and the one who is handling this, namely an anti-campaign towards PNL and the chairman of PNL, has no place in Victoria Palace. (...) If it is true, I have told you my point of view. It is not normal, it is completely inappropriate, if it is true, it is also illegal for Government employees to work in the internal political campaign (of the PNL, ed. n.)," Orban said in Parliament.

He added that in the said document there is no element that shows it is about supporting the Government's activity, agerpres.ro confirms.

Orban specified that the document from the Government regarding the PNL's internal campaign for Florin Citu was not discussed in the coalition's reunion.

"All state councilors, all state secretaries, all Government employees, from the Government General Secretariat and Chancellery need to carry out activities to fulfilling work obligations in the public's interest. All my state councilors used to have attributes in certain areas and each used to have certain objectives that they needed to pursue," Orban also said.

PM Florin Citu declared on Tuesday that those who support that the document from the Government with the score regarding PNL's internal campaign is real must present evidence and added that, if needed, he will verify.