PNL's proposals: Orban - PM, Citu - Senate President or Citu - PM, Orban - Chamber Speaker

The National Political Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL) validated, on Wednesday, the option for PNL Chairman Ludovic Orban to be the proposal for PM, and Finance Minister Florin Citu - the proposal for the Senate President, and also the variant with Florin Citu as PM and Ludovic Orban as Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, according to some liberal sources.

These options will be proposed in the negotiations with USR PLUS and UDMR, which would take place on Thursday.

Last Wednesday, the National Political Bureau of the Liberals decided, with one abstention, that Florin Citu be nominated for the position of Prime Minister. Also, the Chairman of PNL, Ludovic Orban, announced at that time that the negotiations with the other partner parties will also aim at the liberals' obtaining the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies.

On December 7, Ludovic Orban resigned as prime minister.