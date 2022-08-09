Police and Prison unions, picket the Ministry of Finance

The Police and Prison unions are picketing the Ministry of Finance in Bucharest, on Tuesday, demanding that the Wages framework law to be applied, granting bonuses provided by law, as well as updating and recalculating state military pensions.

According to the National Trade Unions Federation of Police and Contract Employees (FSNPPC), through a draft law initiated a few days ago by the Ministry of Labor, "only a few hand-picked Ministries, plus the National Institute of Statistics (INS) (...) together with all their territorial structures, would benefit from a 15% increase of their base salary.

FSNPPC representatives say that if they will not have a positive answer from the Government, as quickly as possible, their actions will be legally extended nationwide, resorting to unique protests.

At the protest organized on Tuesday by the Police Unions there will also be representatives of the Union Federation of the National Penitentiary Administration (FSANP).AGERPRES