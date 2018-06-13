Police seize 400,000 smuggled cigarettes in Sibiu, Maramures raids

Police seized on Wednesday 400,000 smuggled cigarettes following nine search actions conducted in the counties of Sibiu and Maramures; one suspect was taken into custody and another three are being heard, a release informs.

"Officers of the Sibiu Economic Crime Investigation Service (SICE), acting under the coordination of the Prosecution Office attached to the Sibiu Court and with expert assistance from the Romanian Police Special Operations Directorate, searched 9 homes of suspected cigarette smugglers in the counties of Sibiu and Maramures. Investigations in a case opened ex-officio at SICE Sibiu revealed that between March - June 2018, Sibiu and Maramures locals had illegally bought from abroad and sold cigarettes. Searches at the homes of the suspects resulted in the seizing of about 400,000 cigarettes, 9,000 lei in cash, 6 mobile phones and documents. A 40-year old Sibiu local was taken into custody for 24 hours and another three from Maramures were being heard with a view to enforcing the necessary legal measures," the Sibiu County Police Inspectorate said in a release.Officers of the Economic Crime Investigation Service of the Maramures County Police Inspectorate and gendarmes also participated in the action.