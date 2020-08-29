Ponta says he rules out alliance with PSD for parliamentary elections

Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta declared on Friday, in Alba Iulia, that he rules out an alliance with PSD [Social Democratic Party] for the parliamentary elections, but he would like a united left for 2024.

Asked at a press conference if he is thinking of an alliance with PSD for the parliamentary elections, the Pro Romania leader said no.

"No. (...) I did not make Pro Romania to be the annex of neither PSD nor anyone else. (...) I do not exclude for 2024 a united left, it should be the case. But you cannot join with all barons and profiteers. If the PSD manages to change for the better, good! But until then, no, it is out of the question," said Victor Ponta.

He appreciated that a modern united left would be needed.

He also showed that he would never be anti-PSD.

"There are some people whom I think should have retired after the Dragnea era. Unfortunately, I saw them all last Saturday. Only Dragnea was missing," Victor Ponta added.