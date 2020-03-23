Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu, on Monday, demanded from prosecutors "zero tolerance" against criminals, stressing that the people who break the law "will feel it".

"I understand, respecting the independence of the prosecutors, to send a firm message to the entire Public Ministry regarding the drastic fight against all crimes that endanger the health and safety of citizens. At the same time, I send an equally firm message to all those who neglect or intentionally violate the provisions of the decree regarding the state of emergency, the military ordinances and the decisions of the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations: either you observe the law or you will feel it. I demand from all prosecutors zero tolerance towards the criminals," Predoiu said in a message on Facebook.He added that he told the Public Ministry to focus its activity on offenses that harm the health and safety of citizens, deeds that affect the provisions of the presidential decree regarding the establishment of the state of emergency, of the military ordinances, of the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations.