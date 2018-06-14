stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Premier Dancila, Estonian couterpart Ratas to visit Contanta June 16 - 17

Guvernul Romaniei
Viorica Dancila

Premier Viorica Dancila and her Estonian counterpart Jüri Ratas will be in Constanta June 16 - 17 for the opening of an air transport route and the inauguration of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Estonia, the Government's Press Office informs.


According to the cited source, the two heads of government will attend on Saturday evening the opening of the Tallinn - Constanta - Tallinn air service route, delivering on the occasion joint press statements at the 'Mihail Kogalniceanu' International Airport.

Sunday morning PMs Dancila and Ratas will attend the inauguration of the Estonia's Honorary Consulate in Constanta (Ovidius University).

The two events close the Romanian Prime Minister's visit to Lithuania and Estonia June 14 - 16.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.