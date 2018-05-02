Premier Viorica Dancila announces meeting with health union representatives on May 8

Premier Viorica Dancila announced that she will meet on May 8 with representatives of the health union federation in an effort to identify solutions to the health workers' grievances.

"Together with the Labor minister and the Finance minister we decided to hold on May 8, as of 10:00 hrs, a meeting with representatives of the health union federation, to look at their grievances and see what solutions we can find," Dancila said at the beginning of Thursday's government meeting.



The PM said that Health minister Sorina Pintea had presented her the proposals of the trade union representatives.



"We sat down with hospital managers, we created a working group with managers of hospitals under the authority of the Health Ministry, the County and Local Councils, as well as representatives of single specialty hospitals. After Mrs. minister Sorina Pintea's meeting with the representatives of the health union federation, I saw their proposals," Dancila said.



Minister Sorina Pintea announced at the end of talks this Wednesday with health union representatives that she will table to the PM the proposals for the health care payroll.



The minister mentioned that, to a great extent, the trade unions' proposals overlap the proposals sketched by the authorities.