Premier Viorica Dancila: 'Romania's joining the euro - a real country project'

Viorica Dancila

Romania's joining the euro is a real country project that requires the support of the entire society to be successful, Premier Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday.

"I would compare Romania's adopting the European single currency with other projects that have decisively changed the Romanian society for the better - joining the North-Atlantic Alliance and the integration with the European Union. This is why we considered this process must be thoroughly prepared with the involvement of the entire society," Dancila said at the presentation of the Substantiation Report of the National Plan for the Adoption of the Euro, an event hosted by the Romanian Academy.

