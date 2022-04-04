Premiile Grammy 2022 - Lista completă a câștigătorilor/ Marile surprize ale competiției

Olivia Rodrigo a câștigat premiul pentru cel mai bun artist debutant, iar Silk Sonic a primit premii pentru discul și cântecul anului, informează The Guardian.
La cea de-a 64-a ediție a Premiilor Grammy, Jon Batiste a câștigat premiul pentru albumul anului.
Iată lista completă a căștigătorilor:
Album of the year- Jon Batiste – We Are
Record of the year- Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Best pop/duo group performance- Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More
Best pop vocal album- Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Best R&B album- Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Best rap performance- Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Best new artist- Olivia Rodrigo
Song of the year- Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Best country album- Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Best pop solo performance- Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Best dance/electronic recording- Rüfüs Du Sol – Alive
Best dance/electronic album- Black Coffee – Subconsciously
Best country duo/group performance- Brothers Osborne – Younger Me
Best rock performance- Foo Fighters – Making a Fire
Best metal performance- Dream Theater – The Alien
Best rock song- Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War
Best rock album- Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight
Best alternative music album- St Vincent - Daddy’s Home
Best R&B performance- Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings
Best traditional R&B performance- HER – Fight for You
Best R&B song- Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Best rap album- Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Best rap song- Kanye West featuring Jay-Z – Jail
Best melodic rap performance- Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby – Hurricane
Best country song- Chris Stapleton – Cold
Best country solo performance- Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave
Best Latin pop album- Alex Cuba – Mendó
Best música urbana album- Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo
Best Latin rock or alternative album- Juanes – Origen
Best tropical Latin album- Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing!
Best American roots performance- Jon Batiste – Cry
Best American roots song- Jon Batiste – Cry
Best Americana album- Los Lobos – Native Sons
Best contemporary blues album- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662
Best traditional blues album- Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
Best bluegrass album- Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
Best folk album- Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home
Best reggae album- Soja – Beauty in the Silence
Best jazz vocal album- Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Best jazz instrumental album- Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline
Best Latin jazz album- Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror
Best new age album- Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej - Divine Tides
Best global music album- Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature
Best global music performance- Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat
Best regional Mexican music album- Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s
Best gospel album- CeCe Winans – Believe for It
Best roots gospel album- Carrie Underwood – My Savior
Best gospel performance/song- CeCe Winans – Never Lost
Best contemporary Christian album- Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song- CeCe Winans – Believe for It
Producer of the year, non-classical- Jack Antonoff
Best comedy album- Louis CK – Sincerely Louis CK
Best spoken word album- Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis
Best music film- Various Artists – Summer of Soul
Best song written for visual media- Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media- Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best score soundtrack for visual media- Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Soul.