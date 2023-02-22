President Iohannis: Allied unity and solidarity, absolutely essential for Ukraine

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that the allied unity and solidarity are absolutely essential for Ukraine and they represented "the secret weapon" of the allied countries.

"Looking back at this year which ended, I have the conviction that, further on, the allied unity and solidarity are absolutely essential for Ukraine and they represented, so to speak, our secret weapon. Russia has brought the war back to Europe, and the NATO states on the Eastern Flank, united in this coordination format of our positions at the allied level, which we initiated together with the president of Poland in 2015, are in the front line of the effort to counter the negative effects of this brutal war, without any justification," the head of state said at the Romanian Embassy in Warsaw, after the extraordinary meeting of the Bucharest Format 9 (B9), told Agerpres.

The extraordinary meeting of the B9 Format was attended by US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.