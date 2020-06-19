President Iohannis attends European Council meeting: More money for cohesion,agriculture policy in future EU budget

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday participated in the European Council meeting, in a videoconference system, in which context he insisted that Romania needs to receive the largest possible allocations under the cohesion and rural development policy, in the future EU budget.

The meeting focused mainly on the Union's Economic Recovery Plan and the revised Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027, recently proposed by the European Commission. The negotiation process of the future relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, as well as foreign affairs topics were also addressed, according to a press release of the Presidential Administration.

European leaders had comprehensive discussions on the different aspects of the package of economic recovery measures proposed by the European Commission and on the future budget of the European Union.

Thus, President Klaus Iohannis underscored that the European Commission's proposals provide a good basis for reaching an agreement to provide resources to cover the substantial post-crisis financial needs.

The head of state reaffirmed Romania's support for advancing negotiations on reaching a final agreement on the future multiannual budget of the Union as soon as possible, stressing that it should be substantial, balanced and able to address member states' concerns.

He also underscored that, in the current context of the Union, the need for a more ambitious and consistent European budget is becoming more pressing and fully justified.

"President Klaus Iohannis stressed that Romania's main objective is to obtain the highest possible allocations for both the cohesion policy and for agriculture, to ensure the fulfillment of our country's main development objectives. Romania's President reaffirmed the importance of these two policies in the context of the future EU budget. The Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy are the most important investment instruments of the Union that can provide quick and efficient solutions to the current crisis situation," said the same release.

Regarding the cohesion policy, the head of state insisted both for Romania to receive the largest possible allocations and for a more flexible and simplified framework for this policy, adjusted to the investment priorities of our country. He also pleaded for the maintenance of co-financing and pre-financing rates for the current financial period 2014-2020, including of the disengagement rule of n+3 years.

With regard to the Common Agricultural Policy, President Iohannis supported the increase in allocations for rural development, given the need for long-term investment in rural areas. He also pleaded for the continuation of the process of external convergence of direct payments, so that the amounts received by Romanian farmers from the Union budget are as close as possible to those in Western Europe. President Iohannis also spoke in favour of eliminating the mandatory nature of the mechanism for capping direct payments.

The head of state welcomed the European Commission's proposal to set up a new and independent health programme - EU4Health, as well as the proposal to increase the European Union budget for the RescEU instrument, which during the COVID-19 crisis proved its usefulness.

Regarding the economic recovery package, the President of Romania stressed that all member states need financial support in this process of economic recovery.

"President Klaus Iohannis argued that it is necessary to ensure rapid and efficient access to finance for all countries in the Union, in order to enable them to reduce the significant damage caused by this crisis. In this context, the President of Romania stressed that, for our country, the prevalence of the grant component in the total allocation for economic recovery is very important, as well as an extended period in terms of the implementation of the new economic recovery instrument," the Presidential Administration shows in the same release.

Following this meeting, President of the European Council Charles Michel will present the revised version of the package of negotiations for the future budget of the Union for the period 2021-2027 and for the Economic Recovery Plan, with a meeting of the European Council to be held in Brussels in July to negotiate this package.