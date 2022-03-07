President Iohannis, ForMin Joly discuss regional situation, civilian nuclear co-operation

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Monday welcomed visiting Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to discuss the worrying situation at Romania's borders and in the Black Sea region, as well as further development and expansion of civil nuclear co-operation.

According to the Presidential Administration, Iohannis appreciated the presence of the Canadian official in Romania at this critical juncture for the entire region.

"President Klaus Iohannis spoke of the worrying situation at Romania's borders and in the Black Sea region as a result of Russia's brutal military aggression against Ukraine, and thanked Canada for its continued contribution to air policing missions conducted in Romania. At the same time, the President of Romania hailed the active participation of Canada in the decision-making process and in the commissioning of NATO measures regarding additional NATO forces on the eastern flank, including in Romania, the activation of the defence plans and the deployment, for the first time, of the NATO Response Force, as part of the NATO collective defence in Romania," reads a press statement released by the Presidential Administration.

The chief of state highlighted Romania's "determined" and "consistent" involvement in providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including by setting up a logistics hub in Romania to coordinate and collect international humanitarian assistance for the neighbouring country and thanked Canada for openness shown to support these efforts for refugees, Agerpres.ro informs.

The two high officials also discussed ways to support Moldova, which faces a number of security challenges, including in the field of energy, and also a massive influx of refugees.

Iohannis welcomed the joint efforts to develop a consolidated partnership between Romania and Canada, based on strong political relations, similar approaches and close international coordination, dynamic co-operation in many areas and an active and important Romanian community in Canada.

"The interest of both parties was expressed in the development and expansion of civil nuclear co-operation, both in terms of the design of the Cernavoda [nuclear-power plant] units, based on CANDU technology, and in terms of other innovative technologies, such as modular reactors. The President of Romania highlighted the special importance of civilian nuclear energy as a safe and sustainable source for securing and consolidating energy security in the European Union," the Presidential Administration shows.

The Canadian foreign minister is cited as voicing appreciation for the way Romania has been handling the difficult situation generated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and thanked Romania for the solidarity and support shown to those who had to flee military conflict.

Joly reiterated Canada's commitment to continuing support for the humanitarian efforts of Ukraine's neighbouring countries, including Romania and Moldova. She also reconfirmed a commitment to implementing decisions to reinforce the eastern flank, including the Black Sea.