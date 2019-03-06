President Iohannis: Government desperate to raise money

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the government is desperate to raise money and is therefore inventing measures that defy economic logic and common sense, citing in this regard the "greed tax" emergency ordinance and the Social Democratic Party's bill regarding the repatriation of Romania's gold reserve.

"The government is desperate to raise money and invents measures that defy not only economic logic, but also common sense. The emergence overnight of initiatives such as the 'greed tax' ordinance or, more recently, PSD's desperate plans to lay hands on Romania's gold reserve show that not even PSD trusts that their budget can be accomplished and therefore they come up with fresh, extreme solutions to get money," Iohannis said in a statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The President argued that the citizens and the private milieu will foot the bill for the economic "disaster" dished out by PSD.

"Rising prices, extra taxes and dues - this is PSD's generous offer. PSD's proclaiming on all channels that others are to blame is to no avail. Others are always to blame. No, it's not. The main to blame for Romania's stifled development is PSD. The effects of this disastrous governing must be limited and I will not hesitate to challenge any measure that affects the citizens, the proper functioning of the state and the market economy," said Klaus Iohannis.