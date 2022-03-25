President Iohannis: I have talked with President Biden on how we support Ukraine

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday evening that short conversations with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden focused on how Ukraine is supported, but also on the support that the U.S. official gave when Romania joined NATO, back on March 29, 2004.

President Iohannis was asked if during the short discussions with the American official he reiterated the invitation for him to visit Romania.

"Today we did not discuss this invitation, but we obviously discussed, very briefly, the issues that we have just mentioned, how we support Ukraine and in one of the discussions, because we had two such discussions, we remembered together how President Biden, at that time, supported Romania to enter NATO," the state chief said.

President Klaus Iohannis attends the European Council meeting on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, the President attended the extraordinary NATO summit. U.S. President Joe Biden also attended both meetings.