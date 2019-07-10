 
     
President Iohannis: I support Kovesi, it is known fact in Europe

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at Cotroceni Presidential Palace that he has supported "from the outset" Laura Codruta Kovesi (former chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate, ed.n.) in the race for the post of EU Chief Prosecutor and said this is a known fact in Europe. 


"I have supported Mrs Kovesi from the outset, and I have told this to Mrs. Kovesi and to several relevant European policy leaders. So this is a known fact in Europe, that I support Mrs Kovesi," the president pointed out. 

He said that "chances are good, but there is no guarantee" for Laura Codruta Kovesi to be elected as EU Chief Prosecutor. 

"I hope that this position can be allocated to Ms Kovesi. It would be a very good result that I want," Iohannis said.

