President Iohannis invites PM Viorica Dancila for consultations on foreign policy

President Klaus Iohannis invites Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on Tuesday, at Cotroceni Presidential Palace, for consultations, in order to clarify aspects concerning the foreign policy, informs the Presidential Administration.

"Esteemed Mrs. Prime Minister, considering the opinions expressed by the Government in relation to the recent evolution in foreign policy, based on art. 86 of the Constitution, I invite you for consultations on May 15, 11:00 hrs, at Cotroceni Presidential Palace. The consultations aim to clarify some aspects that regard Romania's foreign policy, including the issue of the relocation of Romania's Embassy in the State of Israel, which represent urgent and highly important matters," reads President Klaus Iohannis' invitation to the Prime Minister.The president adds that for this meeting the Prime Minister may be accompanied by the relevant Ministers.