President Iohannis: Let's join forces for a real change in the lives of cancer patients.

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday launched a call for unity and solidarity in the fight against cancer to bring a "real change in the lives of people affected by this devastating disease.", told Agerpres.

"Let me congratulate you on the event dedicated to the National Cancer Survivors Day. Bringing this issue to the public's attention is very important, all the more so as the fight against cancer is today at a defining moment, which our collective effort can bring to a turning point with positive results for the future. For more than a year, I have been personally involved in promoting a unified vision regarding the fight against cancer, survivorship and reintegration. Together with dedicated people, we have established a national goal, and the solidarity action for a common cause gave citizens confidence. Cancer remains the second cause of death in Romania, after cardiovascular diseases. This significant percentage underlines the reality of a disease that we often diagnose too late and that we cannot effectively prevent," reads a message from Iohannis delivered on Tuesday to the participants of a Cancer Survivor debate at the Senate.

He added that "the fight against this disease cannot be postponed, and how we achieve this goal will be measured by our energy, commitment and skills because only together can we continue the fight to ease the already traumatic experience for patients and their families."

"It is time to work together to implement effective policies that support the prevention and treatment of cancer. Investment in medical research, access to screening and early diagnosis, promotion of awareness and education campaigns to adopt a healthy lifestyle are crucial. At the same time, it is essential to support families and individuals facing a cancer diagnosis, making sure that they have access to quality healthcare services and providing them with emotional support and financial assistance to face the challenges. (...) It is time to tear down obstacles and avoid erecting new barriers that postpone the implementation of the national plan against cancer."

The Cancer Survivor debate was organised by senator Nicoleta Pauliuc of the National Liberal Party (PNL) on the National Day of Cancer Survivors and under the high patronage of President Iohannis.