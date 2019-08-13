President Iohannis on 5G: Some people are not worried enough;I think we should talk in CSAT

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday regarding the 5G technology that in Romania "some people are not worried enough" and this topic should also be discussed in the Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting.

"Here, some people are not worried enough. (...) They don't realise what is really happening. I believe that we should also discuss in the CSAT," Iohannis told an informal meeting with the press.

When asked whether a meeting in the CSAT shall take place soon, the head of state said that it is possible.

"It's possible to have a discussion," he stated.