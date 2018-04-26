President Iohannis on PM Dancila's visit to Israel: Dancila doesn't speak for Romania

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that he is concerned with "the secrecy" of the Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's visit to Israel and underscored that the PM doesn't speak for Romania.

"This visit that the PM is paying to Israel and, it looks like the Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber too, has some peculiarities. They didn't come to talk, the PM didn't leave with any mandate. Therefore, she only spoke on behalf and for the Government, and not for Romania. But this isn't the thing that concerned me most, but the secrecy in which this departure was organised. I have never seen before for a prime minister of Romania to leave for a visit in a foreign country, after announcing it late at night, before departure, and without announcing the agenda, without letting us know what she actually is doing there," Iohannis stated after touring the Aerostar-Grup Industrial Aeronautic Bacau.