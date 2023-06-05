President Iohannis, on World Environment Day: Plastic getting into oceans can be reduced by 80pct by 2040.

President Klaus Iohannis said, on the occasion of the World Environment Day, that by implementing measures associated with circular economy, the volume of plastic getting into oceans can be reduced globally by more than 80pct by 2040, told Agerpres.

"The World Environment Day contributes to raising awareness of the multiple challenges to the environment and represents an impetus intended to mobilise citizens to take action in view of limiting climate change, protecting biodiversity and combating air, soil and water pollution. Protecting the environment is of crucial importance for our health and quality of life," Klaus Ioannis said, according to a Presidential Administration press release.

The World Environment Day 2023 has as its main theme limiting plastic pollution; estimates show that about 20 million tons of plastic end up annually in lakes, rivers and seas around the world.

"Available water resources are already under enormous pressure, especially in the context of climate change which affects rainfall patterns. Solutions to limit plastic pollution are based on awareness, education, proper use of natural resources and promotion of circular economy. Romania is collaborating with other countries in order to identify the best regulatory, economic and technological mechanisms to reduce plastic pollution, including by recently joining the High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution," President Iohannis added.

The introduction of the Deposit - Return System for packaging at the level of Romania, starting in 2023, will generate more responsible individual behavior and support the plastic circular economy.

"We have already made a series of progresses in terms of environmental protection. In Romania, more and more people are paying attention to the most efficient use of energy resources and are choosing to become prosumers, i.e. simultaneously producers and consumers of energy from renewable sources in a national energy system that is lower in carbon dioxide. At the same time, in recent years, more and more partnerships between local authorities, non-governmental organisations and schools have focused on environmental issues and have led to the establishment of parks, selective waste collection campaigns and constant monitoring of environmental quality in many communities," Iohannis also said.

In his view, all this indicates the fact that the direction we are heading in as a society is the right one, and the efforts must focus in the coming period on stepping up the pace of action to protect the environment.