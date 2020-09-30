President Iohannis: Postponement of parliamentary elections, not appropriate

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that a postponement of the parliamentary elections is not appropriate, arguing that the law by which Parliament sets the date of the general elections is some politicians' "pathetic attempt" to get the daily allowance for a few more months.

"That's all it comes down to, in my opinion, because the last reasonable deadline, from the point of view of the mandate, is December 6, and I really hope that the procedures that are still in progress will lead to the validation of this date. I am almost convinced that this will be the case. No serious politician, no serious parliamentarian imagines that he can stay till the cows come home, just like that! The mandate ends. We risk entering an inadmissible period and I will tell you why. The parliamentarians' mandate ends on December 20. Parliament does not dissolve ex officio. It stays. They take their daily allowance, they make up commissions, committees ... They can no longer decide on organic laws, they can only discuss simple laws and you realize what a catastrophe would be for Romania that, in the middle of winter, in the middle of the pandemic, Parliament is full of people who cannot decide on anything anymore. It will take laws, it will take action to control the phenomena that are possible. I hope that will not be the case," Iohannis told a press conference at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.

"In order to be able to act, not only for the Justice laws, to stop the pandemic, to come up with good laws that clarify concrete situations, we need a Parliament with full powers, a 100% functional Parliament; not a Parliament as it is now, with a toxic majority and with parliamentarians who can't wait to get the daily allowance for another three months beyond their term," said Iohannis.