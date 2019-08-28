President Iohannis says to deny any gov't reshuffle

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he will not accept any proposal for government reshuffle.

"First of all, I will not accept any proposal for a reshuffle from this government; not only because this government has changed its political composition, but because its proposals are simply unacceptable. I fully reject the reshuffle proposed by the prime minister,' Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.He provided his reasons for rejecting Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's picks for justice minister, education minister and deputy prime minister for economic issues."I am rejecting the proposal for the justice minister. I will not tolerate the vote cast on May 26 being ignored, when the programme of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) to destroy justice, to stop the anti-corruption fight and to completely turn Romania into baron's fiefs was blocked by the vote of Romanians. PSD and ALDE are to be blamed for the current disaster, for the politicisation of the institutions and I will not tolerate proposals that are totally against the democratic values in which most Romanians believe and in which I believe. I reject the proposal for the education minister. I will not accept proposals that will weaken key areas to Romania, such as education - the area where we do not need solutions of the past, but taking on large projects, such as Educated Romania, which involves reforms at a level that PSD does not seem to accept nor is able to perform. I am also rejecting the proposal for the position of deputy prime minister for economic issues. There are also decisions taken, on behalf of the Romanian state, under a strategic partnership with the western countries that I do not want to jeopardize with appointments such as those put forth by PSD. Romania has a European road, a road to travel to consolidate its rule of law and democratic values, and cannot accept proposals contrary to its direction," said Iohannis.He added that a PSD government is not suitable for Romania."The mess at the level of the government that has been deepened these days confirms the contempt with which PSD and ALDE continue to treat the Romanians. Their own interests are, again, above the interests of the citizen and the government of this country for the people. But it should come as no surprise to anyone; on the contrary, it is the natural result of two and a half years of chaotic, incompetent and corrupt governance. By the May 26 vote, the Romanians sent an extremely clear message to PSD and ALDE , which they, PSD and ALDE, simply pretend not to understand. In a normal Romania, a vote like the one in the referendum on May 26 would have determined the immediate resignation of the government. When 6.4 million Romanians tell you directly that you are taking the country on the wrong track, there is nothing left for you to do but go home; I am still convinced that a PSD government is not suitable for Romania and cannot stay in power. This toxic government is still kept alive by the parliamentary configuration voted in December 2016," the president said.Iohannis mentioned that he would not support the current government through his decisions."PSD and ALDE are both to be blamed for the failure of this government. ALDE's attempts to wash their hands now off and stay away from this government are simply ridiculous. After sitting at the same table with PSD and taking measures against the Romanians and Romania, after acquiescing to the massacre of the justice legislation and the adoption of wrong economic measures, you no longer fool anybody into believing that you are not to be blamed," said Iohannis.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday submitted her picks for education, justice, and interior ministers to President Iohannis for approval, government sources have told AGERPRES.The Executive Committee of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Friday validated Dana Girbovan for justice minister, Serban Valeca for education minister and Mihai Fifor for interior minister.It also validated Ana Birchall as deputy prime minister for strategic partnerships and Iulian Iancu as deputy prime minister for the economy.