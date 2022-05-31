President Iohannis, Senate's Citu about fight against cancer, prevention, necessary investments

Romania really contributes to the fight against cancer due to the sustained efforts in the last period, President Klaus Iohannis said in a message sent on Tuesday within the event dedicated to National Cancer Survivors Day, organized in Parliament, Agerpres reports.

"Only by promoting inclusive and equitable policies, such as the development of the National Plan to Combat Cancer or the legislative package establishing a National Cancer Survivors Day, can we truly make beneficial changes in patients' lives. These efforts help reduce the suffering of cancer patients, survivors, families and relatives," says the head of state in the message conveyed by presidential adviser Diana-Loreta Paun at the event "Survivors and winners. A debate on the crucial importance of prevention in increasing the chances of cancer patients survival".The head of state points out that innovation and medical research contribute significantly to a positive trend in the survival of cancer patients, but at the same time, new challenges are emerging for the patient, family and system. He says the right to health is fundamental, and protecting the rights of cancer survivors means supporting them to live as close to normal as possible.Senate President Florin Citu underlined the importance of education and prevention for the early treatment of cancer and for the reduction of mortality, during the debate "The crucial importance of prevention in increasing the survival of cancer patients" in Parliament.He said "significant investment" is needed in the medical field to ensure equal and non-discriminatory access to the most effective treatment and ongoing training of all medical staff.According to him, it is the duty of all policy makers to take measures to provide each generation with increased protection against this disease.