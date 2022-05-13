President Iohannis sends condolences to UAE upon death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Friday, a message of condolences to the United Arab Emirates upon the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

"I send sincere condolences to the Government, royal family and people of the United Arab Emirates for the sad disappearance of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Our thoughts are together with the mourning UAE nation," wrote Iohannis, on Twitter.

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, who presided in the past two decades to the lightning ascension of his country on the international stage, died at age 73, the UAE authorities announced on Friday, Agerpres.ro informs.

The government of the UAE declared national mourning and flags were lowered to half-staff for a period of 40 days.