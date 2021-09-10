President Iohannis sends letter to US counterpart commemorating 20 years since 9/11 attacks

President Klaus Iohannis sent a letter to his American counterpart, Joseph R. Biden, on Friday, on the occasion of the commemoration of 20 years since the attacks of September 11, 2001.

''Mr. President, today, 20 years after the terrible attacks of September 11, 2001, our thoughts go to the families of the victims, to survivors, the rescuers and all those whose lives have been affected by that criminal act of hatred. After the terrorist attacks, common suffering has turned into solidarity and a common goal, in the United States and around the world, in Allied and partner countries, including Romania. The general decision to cope with common challenges remains a valuable lesson, always relevant, a period in which we all continue to face threats from both state and non-state actors," reads the letter of the head of state, according to the Presidential Administration.

President Iohannis reaffirms his determination to fight terrorism and violent extremism and to increase resilience."On this day of remembrance, we stand with the American people and reaffirm our determination to combat terrorism and violent extremism, regardless of ideology, and to increase the resilience of our societies by consolidating those common values that underpin them and which strengthen them - democracy, human rights, freedom of expression, the rule of law," the head of state also states in the letter.