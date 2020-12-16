 
     
President Iohannis signs decree on convening new Parliament elect on 21 December

President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree on Wednesday to convene the new Parliament on 21 December.

According to the decree, the Legislature resulting from 6 December elections is convened at 12:00 on 21 December at the Palace of Parliament.

President Klaus Iohannis announced at the Cotroceni Palace on Monday that he would convene the new Parliament on 21 December.

"Given that the Central Electoral Bureau [BEC, ed. n.] has communicated the final results of the parliamentary election, the conditions for convening the new Parliament are now fulfilled and I can inform you that I intend to convene the new Parliament for 21 December, next week. The new Parliament will be formed on Monday," the president said.

