President Iohannis- Sunday evening we'll know who won -European Romania or anti-Europe Romania

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday in Cluj, on the occasion of his book release called "EU.RO - An open dialogue about Europe," that on Sunday evening, after the elections to the European Parliament we will know whether the "European Romania or the anti-European Romania" won.

"I don't like making predictions, but I like to promote my political approach, this is why I tour the country and encourage Romanians to vote both in the European elections and the referendum. It's important. The referendum will clearly give me an answer, too. On Sunday evening, we will know whether the Romanians believed what I told them and what the parties that endorsed this referendum told them. Not everybody endorses it. Some of them are boycotting it, on the side. I would keep away any predictions, but, in reality, the stake in these elections is a huge one and on Sunday evening we will know whether the European Romania or the anti-European Romania won," President Klaus Iohannis stated, when responding to the host's question regarding the President's prediction related to the voting turnout.

President Klaus Iohannis participated on Thursday in a meeting with approximately 750 members of the local authorities in the North-West Region and, afterwards, he met with Mayor Emil Boc, whom he toured with the city, alongside other Liberals and then he released his book called "EU.RO - An open dialogue about Europe."