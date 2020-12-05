President Iohannis tackles Bucharest problems with General Mayor Nicusor Dan

Bucharest heating, traffic, waste management and pollution were among the issues tackled Saturday at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis and the Capital City's General Mayor Nicusor Dan, according to AGERPRES.

"A very good, practical discussion. The Bucharest General Mayor has presented me with the most difficult, most serious problems he has found since taking office. He presented to me the solutions he sees and the problems, we all know, there are many, starting from heating, to traffic, to waste management, to the problem of pollution in Bucharest. These are all complicated issues and I was very pleased to see that the General Mayor has solutions, he has very constructive approaches," the president said.

Klaus Iohannis said some of these problems can be solved with the help of European funds, while others with the "solid" support of the Government.