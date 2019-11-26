 
     
President Iohannis: There is a proposal for Chief of General Defence Staff to be analyzed by CSAT on Wednesday

captura Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that a proposal for Chief of the General Defence Staff is going to be analyzed by the Supreme Council for Country Defence (CSAT) at this forum's Wednesday meeting. 

Asked if there were any proposals made for Chief of the General Defence Staff, Iohannis said: "Yes, there is a proposal and it's going to be analyzed tomorrow." 

"I also want that we make a decision in the CSAT, to continue with a professional and high-performing team," added the President. 

The office of Chief of the General Defence Staff has become empty after General Nicolae Ciuca got discharged, in the context in which he became a Minister of Defence in the Orban Government.

