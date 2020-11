President Iohannis: There is no reason to impose state of emergency

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday told a press conference that, at this point, there is no reason for the authorities to impose a state of emergency.

"We have no reason to impose a state of emergency and obviously, at the same time, we have all reasons to impose restrictions to slowdown the spread of the pandemic. The measures that we take are recommended by experts and they are meant to keep the pandemic under control," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.