President Iohannis to attend European Council in Brussels

Administrația Prezidențială
Klaus Iohannis la o videoconferință cu Președintele Consiliului European, Charles Michel, și un grup de lideri europeni

President Klaus Iohannis is attending, Thursday and Friday, the European Council meeting which will take place in Brussels, the Presidential Administration informs.

The meeting will be attended, following invitation, by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, as a reconfirmation of the tight transatlantic unity and coordination in the current security context generated by Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The agenda of the European Council mainly targets the security developments in Ukraine, with emphasis placed on the support granted by the European Union to this country on the political, financial, material and humanitarian levels. The discussions will approach, also, ways to support Ukrainian refugees at the European level, facilitated by the use of the temporary protection mechanism.

The heads of state and government will agree upon the Strategic Compass, instrument which will ensure guidance at the strategic level, for the next decade, for actions in matters of security and defence at the level of the European Union.

Following discussions that will be part of the Versailles Summit, the European leaders will discuss aspects relating to ensuring energy supply security at the European level, on the backdrop of measures to reduce dependence on Russia. On the basis of European Commission communications, the agenda will feature the situation of energy prices, measures to support the most vulnerable categories and short-term support for the business environment.

Furthermore, talks will also approach economic aspects regarding to the consolidation of the Internal Market, the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Union's foreign relations with emphasis on its relation with China, as well as the political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina. AGERPRES

