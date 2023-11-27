 
     
President Iohannis to attend event remembering outlawing of Romanian Greek-Catholic Church

HotNews
Klaus-Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis will meet on Wednesday in Blaj a synod of bishops of the Romanian Greek-Catholic Church and attend a commemorative event called "Good Friday Watch - 75 years since unleashing the persecution against the Romanian Greek-Catholic Church."

The meeting with the synod of bishops will be hosted by the headquarters of the Curia of the Major Diocese of Blaj, and the commemorative event by the Holy Trinity Major Archbishopric Cathedral in Blaj. Iohannis will deliver a speech to the event.

The event dedicated to remembering the outlawing of the Romanian Greek-Catholic Church 75 years ago will take place in the presence of Cardinal Lucian Muresan and the bishops of the synod, according to the Archdiocese of Alba Iulia and Fagaras.

