President Iohannis to meet Romanian ambassadors on Tuesday

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace the heads of the missions and general consuls on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy.

The meeting is held Monday to Wednesday in Bucharest and it's organised by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), with the following theme: " Diplomacy - a pillar of the Centennial Romania."The special guest of the meeting is Germany's Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas. The head of state is to meet the German official on Monday.