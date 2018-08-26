 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis to meet Romanian ambassadors on Tuesday

Klaus Iohannis cotroceni

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace the heads of the missions and general consuls on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy. 


The meeting is held Monday to Wednesday in Bucharest and it's organised by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), with the following theme: " Diplomacy - a pillar of the Centennial Romania." 

The special guest of the meeting is Germany's Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas. The head of state is to meet the German official on Monday.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.