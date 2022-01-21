President Iohannis to meet with Prime Minister to discuss security situation on East flank

President Klaus Iohannis will meet with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Friday to discuss the security situation on the Eastern Flank, according to the Presidential Administration.

The head of state welcomed on Thursday the announcements of the presidents of the USA, Joe Biden, and of France, Emmanuel Macron, regarding the consolidated military presence of NATO on the Eastern Flank.

"I welcome the explicit announcement of President Joe Biden to increase the US military presence in Romania, on the Eastern Flank, if the security situation deteriorates further. RO-US Strategic Partnership and NATO solidarity are very strong,'' Iohannis wrote on Twitter.

The head of state also spoke about the announcement of his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, regarding the availability of France to participate with NATO troops on the Romanian territory.

"I warmly welcome President Emmanuel Macron's announcement of France's readiness to join NATO's strengthened military presence in Romania. The Romania-France Strategic Partnership will be thus strengthened on the Eastern Flank, in the Black Sea region," read Iohannis' message on Twitter, Agerpres informs.