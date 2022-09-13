President Iohannis to sign condolence book opened after death of Queen Elizabeth II

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday will sign the condolence book opened in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at the residence of the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Romania, the Presidential Administration announced.

According to the agenda, the head of state will go at 14:00 to sign the condolence book opened at the residence in Armindenului Street in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

The British Embassy in Bucharest opened a condolence book online, but also in physical format at the residence in Armindenului Street in Bucharest following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.