President Iohannis to visit Bulgaria

Today, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will pay an official visit to Sofia, Bulgaria, at the invitation of his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev to sign a joint statement on a strategic partnership between the two countries, told Agerpres.

According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the visit takes place in continuation of the high-level dialogue between Romania and Bulgaria, both in terms of bilateral co-operation, as well as in European and Euro-Atlantic terms, given the security challenges generated by the war in Ukraine.

The central point of the visit will be promoting the Romanian-Bulgarian relationship to strategic partnership by the two presidents signing a joint statement for that purpose.

"The strategic partnership is the result of the mutual interest of Romania and Bulgaria, as neighbouring and friendly states, in intensifying co-operation in numerous areas of shared interest, and it establishes the future development directions of Romanian-Bulgarian co-operation," the Presidential Administration says.

The strategic partnership statement provides for intensifying the bilateral political dialogue, encouraging economic exchanges and cross-border co-operation, improving connectivity and infrastructure between the two countries, promoting projects designed for the development of the Danube region, ensuring energy security, promoting green energy.

The document also mentions European affairs co-operation as well as strengthened defence and security collaboration amidst numerous difficulties caused by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine in order to ensure continued support for Ukraine, strengthening the eastern flank of NATO and the restoration of a security climate in the Black Sea region.

Among the subjects on the agenda of the two heads of state are developing economic exchanges and investment, analysing the latest developments in cross-border projects for improvement of river and road infrastructure, as well as the advancement of energy projects designed to increase Romania and Bulgaria's energy independence and security.

Iohannis and Radev will also discuss the common goal of accession to the Schengen area and reaffirm their firm commitment to continuing the steps in order for a positive decision to be made this year.

The two heads of state will also touch on the fight against illegal migration and a more effective protection of the external borders of the European Union building on the decisions adopted at the European Council summit of February 2023.

Also featuring on the agenda of the meeting will be Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine and its consequences, along with the sustained support for Ukraine and Moldova, along the recent developments in the preparations for the incoming NATO summit in Vilnius.